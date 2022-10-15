16,547 Shares in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Renasant by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Renasant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on RNST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Renasant Stock Down 0.1 %
Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.23 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Renasant Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.
Renasant Company Profile
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
