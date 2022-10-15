Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,710 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of A. O. Smith worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,051,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12,360.8% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,804 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.4 %

AOS opened at $49.04 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

