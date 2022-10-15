Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,233 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.23% of Ingles Markets worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 824,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $85.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.42. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.44 and a 1 year high of $102.88.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.