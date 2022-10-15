Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 23,633 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Invesco worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 109.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after purchasing an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

