Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $664,000 Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AY opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $307.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,112.50%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More

