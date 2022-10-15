Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 944 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 287,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

