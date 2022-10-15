Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Devon Energy by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1,614.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 124,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 116,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 5.9 %

DVN stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

