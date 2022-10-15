Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 717 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 296,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,767 shares of company stock valued at $16,373,511 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.40.

Shares of WDAY opened at $139.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average is $151.99. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

