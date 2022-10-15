KBC Group NV Sells 1,882 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 716,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,741,000 after acquiring an additional 39,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,337,452.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,500.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,706,349.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,337,452.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,500.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989 in the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FIX opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

