Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 5,125 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.04.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

