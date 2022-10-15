Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 5,125 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.