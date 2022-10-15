Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 29,500 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $199,715.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,743,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,114,219.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner acquired 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner acquired 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $201,971.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jay Farner acquired 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $199,424.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,296.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jay Farner acquired 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner acquired 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $200,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner purchased 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $199,872.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner purchased 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $200,075.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 126.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

