Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 29,500 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $199,715.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,743,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,114,219.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner acquired 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner acquired 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $201,971.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Jay Farner acquired 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $199,424.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,296.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Jay Farner acquired 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner acquired 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $200,025.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner purchased 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $199,872.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner purchased 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $200,075.00.
Rocket Companies Price Performance
NYSE RKT opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 126.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.