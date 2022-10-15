Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells 4,571 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 4,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $12,250.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,589.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

SLNO opened at $1.33 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% during the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 301,931 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,516,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.