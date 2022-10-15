Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells 4,571 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 4,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $12,250.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,589.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance
SLNO opened at $1.33 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
Featured Stories
