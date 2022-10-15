Versor Investments LP Has $480,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $153.06 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. UBS Group began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 498,098 shares of company stock valued at $78,529,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

