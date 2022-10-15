Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.55 and a 200 day moving average of $114.91. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,409,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $2,765,038 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

