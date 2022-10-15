Versor Investments LP Invests $505,000 in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

MSGE stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.54). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.