Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Lowered by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

BRO opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

