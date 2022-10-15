Versor Investments LP Grows Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 47,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

VRTS opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.80 and a 52-week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The closed-end fund reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.06 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $199.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.87 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

