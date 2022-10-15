Versor Investments LP Purchases 3,337 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $59.04 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

