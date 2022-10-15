Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 25,953 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $52.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

