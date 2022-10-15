Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 5,116 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $167,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 18.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

OLED stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $188.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

