Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,148 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.41% of Employers worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 319,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,497,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 42,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 13,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $491,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,504.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $35.62 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Employers had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Employers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

