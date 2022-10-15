Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock Position Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,226,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880,628 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.89% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 209,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 459,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $5,730,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,942,675.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

CCO stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.47.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $643.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.