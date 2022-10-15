Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.66 Million in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 254,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Macy’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Macy’s by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 718,731 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Macy’s by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 573,655 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.64. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

