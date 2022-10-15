Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 1,324.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,119 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IDT were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in IDT by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 621,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 414,130 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its position in IDT by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 233,441 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,953,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 319,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.
IDT Trading Down 9.2 %
NYSE IDT opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.14. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About IDT
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.
