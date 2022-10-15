Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 314,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Vale Trading Down 4.4 %

VALE stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Vale Company Profile



Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

