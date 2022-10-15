Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 122,461 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,461 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth $16,505,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Air Worldwide

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading

