Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on National Vision to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

National Vision Stock Down 5.6 %

National Vision stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.