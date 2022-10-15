Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 665.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,877,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $54.07 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

