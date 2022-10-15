Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 973,000 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the September 15th total of 664,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

AZPN stock opened at $242.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $135.48 and a 1-year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Stories

