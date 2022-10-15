Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 123,417 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 606,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 123,417 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $211,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 71,973 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 62,519 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $296,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $74,622.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,726.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,300 shares of company stock worth $142,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $3.73 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $351.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.60. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. The company had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

