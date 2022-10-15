Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.75 Million in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Insider Activity at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

