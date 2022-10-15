Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 422.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 134.0% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.