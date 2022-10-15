Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 30,142 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,142 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.82% of Central Pacific Financial worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 104,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CPF stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.15. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.