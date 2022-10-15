Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,472 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 710,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after buying an additional 1,551,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 746,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,631,000 after buying an additional 224,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.89.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

