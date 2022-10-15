The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $24.00. The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 3206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

