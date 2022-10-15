Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Northern Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $81.89 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Several analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

