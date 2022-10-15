Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 104.9% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 150.4% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

