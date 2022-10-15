Ieq Capital LLC Sells 7,233 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $13,106,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

