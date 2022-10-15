11,563 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

