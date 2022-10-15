Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $810,807,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $443,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 3.1 %

BAM stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.