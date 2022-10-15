Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 320.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

