Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 876 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,212,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

