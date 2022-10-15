Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after acquiring an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $134.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.86.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

