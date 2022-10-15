Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $89,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 307.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,916.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $243,103 and have sold 1,750 shares valued at $62,245. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.80. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Articles

