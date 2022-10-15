Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 805.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,740 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of CONMED worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth $37,445,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 445,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 133,303 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,882,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $5,382,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after buying an additional 31,892 shares during the period.

Shares of CNMD opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is -20.20%.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

