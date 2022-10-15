Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 3,702.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152,606 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $2,980,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

WTI stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 102.77% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

W&T Offshore Profile

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.