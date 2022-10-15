Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,102,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.50% of Rush Street Interactive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSI. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RSI. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 0.6 %

RSI opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $762.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.99. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $87,802.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,962 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,810.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $279,904.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,951,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $87,802.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,744,962 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,810.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,447 shares of company stock worth $2,160,658 over the last three months. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.