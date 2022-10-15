I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,260 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in I-Mab by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on I-Mab from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. I-Mab has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $70.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

