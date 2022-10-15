Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,709 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.45% of Avid Technology worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 600.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVID opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.25. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $97.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.