Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,692 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81,605 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 607,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $691.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

